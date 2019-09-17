Astoria
May 10, 1916 — Sept. 11, 2019
Sisko V. Kallio, an Astoria resident, died Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 at Clatsop Retirement Village. She was 103 years old. When Sisko was a young girl, she asked God to let her live until she was 100.
Sisko was born in Loimaa, Finland, May 10, 1916, the daughter of Alma Rantanen.
Many people in Astoria knew Sisko for her handwoven wall art. Weaving was something her mother in Finland taught her when she was a young girl, especially how to weave colorful rag rugs for their home, and woolen wall art for the walls (raanus and ryijys).
When Sisko finished ninth grade at the age of 16, she applied to a vocational high school in Finland to study bookkeeping. She had good grades in all her subjects and good marks for behavior, so she was accepted. However, the school was in another province, and her family could not afford to pay for her room and board away from home.
Sisko offered the school her weaving services in exchange for room and board, and the offer was accepted. For the next three years, in addition to her bookkeeping studies, she hand wove whatever the school needed, including tablecloths, towels and rugs. After she graduated, she went to work as a bookkeeper.
On July 18, 1942, she married the late Oiva Kallio in Finland. In 1951, they left Finland and moved to Sudbury, Ontario. In 1957, they moved to western Canada, where Mr. Kallio worked as a miner. Finally, in 1961, they moved to Astoria, and resided here since.
During her working years in Astoria, Sisko was a seamstress at J.C. Penney Co. from 1961 until her retirement. She loved to read, write cards and travel.
Surviving Sisko are her good friends Raimo Tilla and Maria Harris, as well as numerous nieces and nephews in Canada and Finland.
She was a member of Peace Lutheran Church.
We would like to thank the staff at Clatsop Retirement Village for the wonderful care they gave to Sisko. She will be missed.
A service will be held Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at 2 p.m., at Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Chapel, 1165 Franklin Ave., Astoria, Oregon. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Remembrances in her memory may be made to Peace Lutheran Church, or to a charity of one’s choice.
Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary is handling the arrangements (www.caldwellsmortuary.com).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.