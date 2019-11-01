Astoria
Feb. 28, 1924 — Oct. 27, 2019
Solveig Dorothy Rynning Clark, age 95, died Oct. 27, 2019.
Solveig was born in La Crosse, Wisconsin, on Feb. 28, 1924, the second of six children born to Rolf Rynning and Sadie (Rue) Rynning.
Solveig was raised in La Crosse. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Faith. She was active in Luther League, where she met her future husband, and she was a Girl Scout.
After graduating from Central High School in June 1941, she went on to attend St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota, where she graduated with highest honors.
Music was a major part in Solveig's life. Starting at age 4, she would sit on the floor and listen to her older sister's piano lesson. After the lesson was over, she would climb up on the piano bench and play by memory what had been taught to her older sister.
In high school, Solveig was part of a trio with her sister, Jeannette, and good friend, June Brown. The trio played all over town for civic organizations, church functions and for a war bond rally, appearing on a small stage with Gene Tierney and Chester Morris. She also played for a local radio broadcast.
While attending St. Olaf College, she sang in the renowned St. Olaf Choir.
Solveig married Forrest "Fory" Clark Oct. 4, 1947, in La Crosse. Following Fory's ordination into the Lutheran ministry in 1950, she worked with Fory as he served as pastor to congregations in Wisconsin, Montana, Washington and Oregon. They moved to Astoria, Oregon, in 1975, where she lived the rest of her life.
She directed children, junior and senior choirs, as well as specialty groups. Solveig particularly enjoyed directing her men's choral groups.
A skilled musician, she played both piano and pipe organ for her local church, as well as for other local churches. She continued to play for church services at Clatsop Retirement Village until the time of her death.
She was a member of the Choristers Guild and American Guild of Organists.
When asked to described her calling, she would say it was to accompany other musicians, both vocalists and instrumentalists, and help them bring out the best in their performance.
She loved to travel, and took several trips abroad with Fory, and later with her daughter, Cynthia. In the early years, the family traveled by car across and around much of the U.S. and Canada. Unfortunately for mom, that meant tent camping, which was not on her list of favorite things.
A talented woman, she enjoyed knitting intricately detailed sweaters, and sewing almost anything from pajamas to tailored suit coats.
She was looking forward to going home to the heavenly father, and to be reunited with friends and family who had gone on before.
Solveig was preceded in death by her husband; a daughter, JoAnne; a granddaughter, Naomi; her parents; and two brothers, one who died as a young child.
She is survived by son Paul (Gogi) Clark; daughter Cynthia (Stewart) Dall; son John (Kathy) Clark; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Solveig's family offers a heartfelt thank you to the entire staff at Clatsop Retirement Village for your professional and personal care, offered generously and lovingly to our mom.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Peace Lutheran Church, 565 12th St. in Astoria. A reception will follow the service at the church.
Memorial contributions can be sent to: the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America Hunger Fund, ELCA Gift Processing Center, P.O. Box 1809, Merrifield, VA., 22116-8009; and the Lutheran Indian Ministries, 15400 W. Capitol Drive, Suite 201, Brookfield, WI., 53005.
