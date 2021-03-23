Astoria
April 24, 1973 — March 15, 2021
Heaven gained a red-headed angel when Stacey Elizabeth MacDonald died of kidney cancer on March 15, 2021, in Astoria at the age of 47.
She was born April 24, 1973, in Eugene to Ralph and Donna MacDonald and in 1978 Stacey became a big sister to Jeremy.
Stacey spent her entire life living on the North Coast of Oregon. Her schooling included an associate’s degree from Clatsop Community College, plus she graduated from the Astoria beauty school.
Stacey’s last job was the night chef at Clatsop Retirement Village. From her schooling to her variety of jobs, her last job was her favorite.
Stacey lived life to the fullest with her work ethic, kindness and wonderful smile. Her greatest accomplishment in life was her daughter, Lily, born in 1999.
Stacey’s life centered around her family, friends and love of camping. Her family will treasure memories of their annual trek to the Oregon Country Fair.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Darin Minyard.
Stacey is survived by her daughter, Lily; parents, Ralph and Donna; along with her sibling, Jeremy, sister-in-law, Tammy, and nephew, Wyatt. Stacey is also survived by her grandmother, Marian Kinnunen, and her best friend and partner, Theron Jump. Plus, she is survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family will reach out and let friends know of a celebration of life this summer.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to help defray medical and funeral expenses can be made to the Stacey MacDonald Memorial Fund at any Wells Fargo branch.
Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary of Astoria is in charge of the arrangements. An online guest book may be signed at caldwellsmortuary.com