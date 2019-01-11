Mazatlán, Sinaloa, México
Sept. 20, 1942 — Jan. 7, 2019
It is with loving hearts that we share the news that Stanley Herman Rothenberger, born Sept. 20, 1942, in Portland, Oregon, passed away on Jan. 7, 2019, in Mazatlan, Sinaloa, Mexico, with his family at his side.
Stan spent his early years in Northern California and Oregon. He graduated from Michigan State University in hotel and restaurant management. He and Bonnie lived on the East Coast for several years before moving to Bismarck, North Dakota, in 1973. They moved to Warrenton in 2001.
As an entrepreneur, he and Bonnie ran a highly regarded catering business at the Bismarck Municipal Country Club, in addition to operating several Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) restaurants, and the ever-popular Big Boy, in Bismarck and Mandan, North Dakota.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Bonnie; daughter, Cathy, son-in-law, Windston Farquharson, and grandson, Michael Farquharson, of Portland, Oregon; and son, Chris, and his partner, Lonnell Callum, of Denver, Colorado. He is also survived by his sister, Verlene Patton, and her family, of Canby, Oregon; and cousin, Gayle Thieman, and her family, of Washougal, Washington.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Carolyn; brother-in-law, Robert Rockstad; both parents, Herman and Eudene; and his stepfather, Clyde Guthrie.
Stan was engaged in a number of causes, including the International KFC Board of Directors, the Masonic Lodge, Salvation Army, Rotary Club, Bismarck Arts and Galleries Association, Bismarck-Mandan Symphony Orchestra, Ascension Parish and numerous homeowner association boards. He was a leader to many.
Stan had a passion for life, and touched many lives throughout his active life, and is recalled as larger than life by everyone who knew him. Beyond his love of sharing good food, he was a talented artist, avid fisherman and world traveler. Making and sharing memories and experiences brought him great joy.
His generosity of spirit is what those who knew him will vividly recall, and the advice and care to everyone in his extended family — far and wide, reaching global proportions, from his beloved México to Ireland to Peru, because he never met a stranger.
He has been cremated, and his ashes will be scattered at sea. A celebration of life was held on Jan. 10, 2019, in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, México, at sunset, remembering Stan with the same measure of love and compassion that he gave us all.
In lieu of any flowers or other recognition, please consider contributing to abusedadultresourcecenter.com
