Wendell, Idaho
Aug. 4, 1951 — Feb. 3, 2019
Stanley R. Hurd, 67, of Wendell, Idaho, passed away on Feb. 3, 2019, at his home, surrounded by family.
Stanley was born Aug. 4, 1951, in Wendell, the son of Ralph and Juanita (McGhee) Hurd. He was raised and educated in Riverside, California.
After his graduation, he enlisted in the Army National Guard, where he served for six years.
Stanley was a lifelong member and preacher of the Church of Christ. He was a mail carrier with the U.S. Postal Service for 29 years. He loved his job because he could love on all of his recipients.
Upon his retirement, he became a member of the American Legion Post 41 in Wendell, where he served in the position of sergeant-at-arms.
He married Janis Fisher on Sept. 21, 1982, in Lovelock, Nevada. He adored his wife with generous acts of love.
Stan enjoyed many things, some of which include fishing, gardening, traveling, playing cards, writing, helping others and giving “horseback rides” to little ones, especially his grandbabies.
He assisted in the foundation of International Bible Studies, doing missionary work in Nepal, Ghana and India. He loved singing, preaching, visiting others and praising God!
He is survived by his wife, Janis Hurd; he loved each of his children, Joe (Karen) Nicholson, of Mukilteo, Washington, Jeff (December) Nicholson, of Battle Ground, Washington, Donavon (Monica) Hurd, of Picabo, Idaho, Jarod (Francesca) Hurd, of North Plains, Oregon, Jessica (Jermaine) Galloway, of Prosper, Texas, and Lety (Simon) Martinez, of Wendell; 17 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; his mother, Juanita Hurd; sister, Cynthia Lundstrom; and brother, Mike (Pam) Hurd.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Marlin Hurd; grandparents, Ralph and Esther Hurd and Earl and Lorena McGhee; and a brother-in-law, Jim Lundstrom.
A celebration of Stan’s life was held on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at the Wendell Senior Center, 380 1st Ave. E. Services concluded at the senior center.
Arrangements are under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.