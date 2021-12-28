Stephanie Simpson Roley was born in Portland on March 14, 1943. She attended Madison High School in Portland, then went on to college at Oregon State University.
She loved traveling the world, reading, art and music. Some places she traveled to were Mexico, Brazil and Italy, and she picked up amazing pieces of art along the way.
She worked in the San Francisco Bay Area in the 1960s and 1970s for major music professionals such as Santana.
She married John Roley in 1983. They lived in Portland, Seal Rock and Astoria. She lived for many years in a beautiful home that overlooked the Columbia River, with a view of downtown.
Stephanie worked as a real estate agent in Astoria at Area Properties with Lee Spangler for many years.
Her love for the community was great. She loved walking on the Astoria Riverwalk, shopping at the Astoria Co+op, and going to art shows. Her favorite place to go was the Portland Art Museum. She enjoyed listening to live music whenever she could.
Stephanie loved to eat locally at the Silver Salmon Grille for their pan-fried oysters, and Fort George Brewery for their fish and chips.
In the last few years it became apparent that Stephanie was having problems with her memory and navigating daily tasks. She was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s dementia, and in 2019 Stephanie was no longer able to make personal, safe or appropriate decisions for herself or her finances.
Laurel Sullivan, of Grace Guardian & Fiduciary Services LLC, was appointed as her legal guardian and conservator. Laurel made sure to keep Stephanie in her home for as long as possible with 24-hour caregivers from Caring for the Coast.
As Stephanie’s mind continued to fail her, it was apparent she needed more help. She moved to Avamere Seaside’s memory care unit, where she was cared for and loved, until she died on Nov. 23, 2021, at age 78.
Stephanie is survived by John Roley’s biological children, Jennifer Barboza and Shoshana Ordway, of California. Stephanie has one biological child, who was adopted at birth, Susan Kennedy, of Wisconsin. John Roley died January 2012.
A memorial service will be held on Jan. 11 at 12:30 p.m. at Hughes-Ransom Mortuary in Astoria. You are invited to share stories and memories of Stephanie. Light snacks and refreshments will be served.
