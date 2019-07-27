Astoria
May 25, 1949 — July 15, 2019
Stephen Allen Roberts died of pancreatic cancer on July 15, 2019, at 12:54 a.m. He was surrounded by family, friends and Barb, his wife of 39 years.
Steve was born on May 25, 1949, in Portland, Oregon, to his parents, Howard W. Roberts II and Louise Moore Roberts. Steve and his brothers, Howard III (who preceded him in death) and Dan, and his sister, Nita, were raised and schooled in Independence, Oregon, where they were blessed with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Steve served in the Army, and was stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War. Shortly after retiring from active duty, Steve reconnected with the love of his life, Barb Connelly, and they were married on Aug. 15, 1981.
They began married life together in British Columbia, Canada, where they gleefully lived in a log cabin with no running water or electricity, but to them life was perfect.
Upon returning to Oregon, Steve was hired by the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration. He served as a senior compliance officer in Clatsop County. Steve was a very dedicated employee for 20 years, until he had to retire due to Crohn’s disease complications.
During his employment, Steve took the health and safety of employees as his personal responsibility, and was committed to ensuring companies sent their employees home safe and sound.
Receiving the diagnosis of pancreatic cancer in April, Steve chose not to undergo chemotherapy. Instead, he decided to be thankful for the time he had left and the life he had lived, especially the 39 years he shared with Barb.
In his final months, Steve enjoyed reminiscing with family and friends about his many years of community contributions, including, but not limited to, foster parenting for 5 1/2 years; Boy Scouts of America Webelos mentors and Camp Pioneer program director; volunteer firefighter; 2008 Astoria Regatta president; creator of Moose Lodge holiday decorations and lodge volunteer; and Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce Crab, Seafood & Wine Festival and chamber ambassador volunteer.
One of Steve’s favorite projects was assisting Barb on the annual Christmas Wishing Tree program. Over the years this program provided gifts to more than 35,000 children, who would have otherwise gone without on Christmas.
Steve will always be remembered for his fondness of Louis L’Amour books, hunting for deer and mushrooms and his many dogs who gave him loyal companionship over the years. He is now at home with the Lord, and is survived by his wife, Barb, and his dog “Zeebers.”
A remembrance celebration of life will be held for Steve on Aug. 17, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m., at the Astoria Moose Lodge 408/422. All are welcome to attend, share stories of Steve and spend time with Barb before she moves to Independence, Oregon.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in the name of Barb Roberts to assist her as she begins a new chapter in life.
