Seattle
May 31, 1948 — March 4, 2021
We regret to announce the passing of Stephen Anthony Rall, 72, on March 4, 2021. Steve passed away surrounded by loved ones after suffering a massive stroke.
Steve Rall was born on May 31, 1948, to parents David and Marion Rall. Steve graduated from Shorecrest High School in 1966, and in 1967 he met Jennifer. They wed in 1971 and had two daughters, Carlye and Amanda.
Steve went on to work and manage the Elephant Car Washes in Seattle for 25 years. Steve then went on to be the successful owner and operator of the White Swan Car Wash in Kirkland, Washington, with his wife, Jennifer.
After retiring in 2006, Stephen and Jennifer moved to the Oregon Coast, where he enjoyed golfing, walking on the beach and spending time with family and friends. Steve worked part-time at the Manzanita golf course for eight years and enjoyed talking to and meeting new people.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Jennifer; daughters, Carlye and Amanda; son-in-law, Ben; grandchildren, Morgan, Madison and Ruby; sisters, Barbara, Susie and Margie; brothers, Greg, Chris, Marty and Mike; and countless nieces and nephews.