Phoenix, Arizona
Aug. 8, 1950 — Dec. 19, 2022
Stephen Craig Tygart, dedicated husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed away from prostate cancer on Dec. 19, 2022.
Steve was born in Medford to Henry “Hank” and Betty Tygart on Aug. 8, 1950.
He graduated from Knappa High School in 1968 before joining the U.S. Air Force. He was stationed in Korea during the Vietnam War. He married his high school sweetheart, Connie, in 1971. After completing his term in the Air Force, he then started his over 40 year career as a mechanical contractor, working for several organizations and then owning his own company, which he sold in 2010.
Steve and Connie married on Oct. 9, 1971, and soon after welcomed their first child, Jeff. Just a short 20 months later, Michaela was born.
Through the years, Steve enjoyed playing golf, fixing up homes and spending time with his family. Steve would make annual trips to golf with his friends and frequenting his vacation home in Gold Canyon, Arizona, prior to selling it. He also worked tireless hours on building a cabin in central Oregon that became their summer home.
Steve and Connie called the Portland area home for almost 50 years. They moved to Phoenix, Arizona, in 2018 to be closer to their children and grandchildren.
Steve had a passion for golfing, boating, road trips, attending kids sporting events and spending time at the cabin. In the summers, he could often be found on the golf course, on the boat or kicking it on the deck at the cabin.
He loved teaching the grandkids how to drive, how to fish and how to shoot guns. Being a grandpa, or “Grandpie,” came naturally to Steve. His grandkids loved his tickles and funny stories of the good old days. He loved having the kids spend their summers at the cabin, on the boat at The Cove in central Oregon or Lake Pleasant in Phoenix.
Steve is survived by his wife, Connie; their children, Jeff and Michaela; five grandchildren, Austin, KJ, Mackenzie, Jackson and Mitchell; his sister, Sherry Rusinovich; brother and sister-in-law, Kris and Carol Engblom; brother-in-law, Dave Engblom; and many nieces and nephews.
Steve’s prostate cancer had metastasized. His family wishes to extend a special thanks to the dedicated staff of Veterans Affairs and Hospice of the Valley.
In his memory, donations can be made in lieu of flowers to the Wounded Warrior Project.
Please join his family for a memorial service and luncheon on April 22 at 11 a.m. at Los Potrillos Mexican Restaurant, 10722 NW Lakeshore Ave., in Vancouver, Washington. His friends and family are invited to share happy memories and celebrate Steve’s life in the way he would want to be remembered — as a loving and caring man who enjoyed life.