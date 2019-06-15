Centralia, Washington
Dec. 13, 1928 — May 6, 2019
Stephen Edward Smiley was born Dec. 13, 1928, to James and Esther Smiley in South Prairie, Washington. The Smiley family moved to Lopez Island, Washington, in 1938.
At the age of 17, Steve joined the Army Air Corps in 1946, then chose to join the new Air Force in 1948 as a World War II veteran.
Steve lived in Anacortes, Snohomish and Seattle, Washington, until he met the love of his life, Anna Ohm, and was blessed with 57 years of marriage. After operating a dairy farm together south of Seattle, they moved to Brownsmead, Oregon, where they lived for 40-plus years. Steve then returned to Centralia, Washington.
Steve was known for his farming, gardening, fishing, raising Yorkie puppies and telling jokes and stories.
Steve was preceded in death by his wife, Anna, and seven brothers and sisters.
He leaves behind three children, Dorene (Randy), Caryn (Richard) and Greg (Debi); and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. June 22 at the Centralia Church of Christ, 502 E. Plum St. in Centralia.
A graveside service will be held at Bayview Cemetery on Whidbey Island, Washington, on Sunday, June 23, at 1 p.m.
