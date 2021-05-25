Our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Stephen Lee Roman, passed away peacefully at home on May 16, 2021, surrounded by his family, after a valiant battle with cancer.
Born to Byron and Margaret (Huckestein) Roman on March 19, 1947, in Astoria, he joined older sister, Jan. His younger sister, Barbie, completed the family a few years later.
Educated at St. Mary, Star of the Sea School from grades one through nine, he attended Jesuit High School his sophomore year after the family moved to Portland for his father’s work. Sadly, his father passed away after just one year in Portland, and the family returned to Astoria.
Steve attended Astoria High School his final two years of school and graduated in 1965. A four-sport athlete, he excelled at football, basketball, baseball and track, and carried a love of sports throughout his 74 years.
He even dunked a basketball twice, once in high school during a pre-game warmup (although he later admitted the springy gym floor likely boosted him that extra inch), and the second time in an Astoria High School alumni game vs. the Portland Trail Blazers. Ask Becky about that one …
After high school, he enrolled in and graduated from the University of Oregon. He received his law degree, also from Oregon, in 1973, graduating number two in his class.
After law school, he returned to Astoria to begin his remarkable 42-year career in the legal field. For 25 of those years, he was one half of the powerhouse legal duo Zafiratos & Roman.
Steve’s brilliance in the courtroom and tireless advocacy for his clients garnered respect from judges, prosecutors and law enforcement. Many law enforcement officers have stated they learned more from Steve about how to do their job and properly conduct a driving under the influence of intoxicants investigation than anyone else in their career. Criminal defense attorneys regularly reached out to Steve to discuss legal issues and pick his brain.
For over 40 years, if you found yourself in trouble in Clatsop County, you called Steve, and likely had his number on speed dial. He truly was a criminal defense warrior. His commitment to his craft came only second to that of his family.
On Dec. 27, 1980, he married Becky Wilson at their home in Astoria. Married for 40 years, and together for 45, Steve and Becky shared all of life’s adventures. Steve knew Becky was the one when they attended a wedding together, and were the perfect complement. Becky ate all the frosting and Steve ate all the cake.
Frequent trips to Maui, where they stayed at the Luana Kai, topped their list of destinations. Other vacations included the annual family trip to Eugene to attend the high school basketball state tournament. The “Holidome” wasn’t complete without the Roman family.
Steve’s sports knowledge and passion were unmatched. He knew current and past statistics for almost every sport, and religiously followed Astoria High School and his beloved Oregon Ducks. Duck football season, surrounded by family watching games downstairs in the bar, was his favorite time of year.
Even with his demanding career, he rarely missed one of his children’s sporting events or dance recitals. As his family grew larger and his knees got weaker, he retired his slow-pitch softball cleats after many years playing for the Astoria Merchants. He was a proud teammate of “Shakey’s Lefties” bowling team, as well as a member of several city league basketball and flag football teams.
His natural charisma and humor lit up every room. He loved entertaining friends, which always turned into a spontaneous dance party. His innate musical ability led to many impromptu piano and singing sessions, and he was an occasional karaoke singer at the Portway Tavern.
Steve barbecued on his deck almost year-round, and he perfected the art of cooking salmon and razor clams.
He was a member of the Astoria Elks Lodge, and attended Peace First Lutheran Church.
His humility, generosity, grace and compassion are carried forward through his children and grandchildren, and those who knew him. We are confident he was greeted properly upstairs with a glass of Crown Royal.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Becky; their six children, Monte Reed (Debby), of Astoria, Ryan Reed and his partner, Stephanie, of San Antonio, Texas, Vince Roman and his partner, Aaron, of Hillsboro, Luke Roman (Kenna), of Astoria, Molly Yeend (Kelly), of Astoria, and Kelly Cope (Brendan) of Astoria; and nine grandchildren, Haley Fluke, Ruby Reed, William Reed, Anthony Reed, Rennie Roman, Margaret Yeend, Karl Yeend, Charlie Cope and Toivo Cope, who affectionately referred to him as “Papa.”
Also surviving are two sisters, Jan Hinman, of Union, Washington, and Barbie (Reg) Jenkins, of Astoria; brother-in-law, Bill Wilson, of Portland; sister-in-law, Diane Wilson, of Wilsonville; and an uncle, Dick (Betty) Huckestein, of Astoria; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to thank the committed staff at Columbia Memorial Hospital, Clatsop Care Center, Lower Columbia Hospice, the family of Khay Diego and the in-home rehab staff from Providence, who provided loving care to him in his final months.
Memorial contributions may be made to Astoria High School athletics and Peace First Lutheran Church.
A memorial gathering is planned for this summer. Details to follow.
