Astoria
Aug. 30, 1944 — Aug. 23, 2021
Astoria
Aug. 30, 1944 — Aug. 23, 2021
Stephen Patrick Kemp died Aug. 23, 2021, at his home in Astoria.
An avid technologist, he began working on mainframes during the 1960s, and earned the title “computer scientist” at Computer Sciences Corp.
He was an early Unix expert, and an enthusiastic member of the Ocean Beach Writers’ Group, where he wrote short stories and poetry. His interest in personal computers started in 1979, and he enjoyed teaching his sons about technology and programming.
He loved the beach, and lived most of his life in San Diego, including Mission Beach, Ocean Beach and Pacific Beach, California.
He moved to Waimea, Kauai, Hawaii in the early 1990s to manage finance systems at the Pacific Missile Range Facility. Hurricane Iniki passed directly over and he became homeless in its aftermath. He returned to San Diego before moving to Astoria to be closer to family.
He was born in Salt Lake City on Aug. 30, 1944, to parents Robert and Lucille (née Parsons).
He is survived by his two sons, Jack Victor Kemp with his wife, Shelly (née Draper), of Springfield, and Jeremy William Kemp with his wife, Tracey (née Nakano), of San Jose, California; and grandchildren, Maggie, Milo, Julia and Catherine. He is also survived by his siblings, Robert (Rocky) Kemp and Roger Kemp.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Bonnie Lou Anderson (née Kemp) and Jon Tremain Kemp.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.