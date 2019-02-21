Astoria
April 4, 1939 — Feb. 13, 2019
Stephen Shellabarger was born in Lindsay, California, on April 4, 1939, to his parents Francis Ephrem Shellabarger and Lorena Cecelia Le Baron.
In 1957, at the age of 18, he joined the Navy. During a ship repair in Seattle, Washington, he took a trip to Kent, Washington, where he met the love of his life, Joyce Ann Bishop. They kept in touch by writing many letters. On Aug. 15, 1959, Stephen and Joyce married. They had two children, Stephen Mark and Deirdre Lynn.
Stephen had many occupations that included, but were not limited to, commercial fishing (his favorite), machinist and X-ray technician. In 1976, Stephen and Joyce moved to Oregon, where they bought their first home and raised their children. Steve was a devoted husband, father, grandpa and great-grandpa.
In 2000, Steve retired from Autio Co. and built the home of his and his wife's dreams with the help of his son and Dave Moody. His hobbies included building log furniture for their three-story log cabin and his families' homes. His passion for fishing led to the start of his small FishieOn Lure business. He recently passed on the business to his great-grandson, Treven Moreland.
Stephen was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Deirdre; and brother, Tim. He is survived by his wife, Joyce; his brothers, John and Francis; son, Stephen Shellabarger (Sabrena); grandchildren, Shandy Moreland (Kent), Kristy Keller, Ashley Keller and Little Star Rider (Dougie); and eight great-grandchildren, Jake, Brook, Treven, Bryson, Blake, Zaeleigh, Jacob and Kinslee.
Stephen passed away comfortably in his home, surrounded by his family and loved ones on Feb. 13, 2019.
