Astoria
Nov. 1, 1949 — Feb. 27, 2021
Sterling John Ficken, 71, passed away Feb. 27, 2021, at his home in Astoria.
Born Nov. 1, 1949, to John Nicholas Ficken and Angela Elaine (McGovern) Ficken, he was the oldest of five siblings. He married Dawn Colleen Headley in 1976 in Astoria.
Sterling attended Lewis and Clark Consolidated Grade School and Astoria High School, graduating in 1968. In 1970, he received an associate’s degree from the Clatsop Community College agriculture program.
Sterling held many jobs during his youth, caddying at the golf course, milking cows, logging and cutting and wrapping meat at Zero Zone Locker. He was a shareholder at the Astoria Plywood Mill before its closure.
Working for Ag-Bag, his travels took him across farmland throughout the western states. Talking to potential customers was right up his alley! He worked at the rock pit for Warrenton Fibre/Nygaard Logging, and was employed for over 20 years, refusing to retire!
Sterling and his brother, Jack, started the Ficken Brothers Hog Farm, raising both commercial and show pigs to help and support the area youth. It was at this time he affectionately became known as “Boss Hog.”
4-H and Future Farmers of America were the cornerstones of his youth, offering him many opportunities for travel and education, but most of all, fun! He was the first Clatsop County chapter president.
Some of his best memories were of summers spent with friends at the county and state fairs. His involvement with the fair continued as an adult. Serving as an auction ring-man he hustled the bids with his iconic “yeeeeeeup” and his cane to get the best price possible for the kids.
He served as a Clatsop County Fair Board member for many years, and was a current member and past president of the Clatsop County Livestock Association.
He was a cheerleader for the youth in the community. His passion was coaching Little League and Babe Ruth baseball teams, including being the “Commish.” He could always be found at Astoria High School basketball games, and as part of the Chain Gang at football games.
Well known for his trading abilities, he always had seafood, apples or asparagus to share with friends and family. Sterling was blessed by many friendships, including the Lewis & Clark gang, golfing buddies, Scandinavian Benevolent Society, dinner group, party group and the Big O. He didn’t know a stranger.
Always there to offer his support and encouragement to his children, Sterling was the best “Poppa” to his grandchildren, taking an active interest in all their activities, making sure the kids always had an ice cream and a little “jingle” in their pockets.
Sterling is survived by his wife, Dawn; daughter, Heather Ficken-Sovince (Ben) and grandchildren, Callahan and Clayton; son, Jason Ficken, and grandchildren, Hunter, Alice and Fiona; siblings, Molly (Leonard) Brown, Mindy (Ron) Sloper, Tracy Gray and Jack (Teresa) Ficken; sisters-in-law, Sandra (Chuck) Kienholz and Roxanne Headley; cousin, Mike Roby; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Astoria High School athletics, the local Clatsop County 4-H scholarship fund or the Astoria FFA chapter.
Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements. Please sign our online guest book at caldwellsmortuary.com