Native born Astorian Steve Johnson found his peace on March 10, 2022, on a beautiful day filled with sunshine and love. He was 82.
Steve was raised on a Youngs River farm, where his family has lived for more than 100 years, growing up milking cows and hauling hay.
Following graduation from Astoria High School in 1958, Steve moved to Portland to continue his education. Steve spent more than 20 years in Portland, raising a family and building a successful natural vitamin distribution business.
Life’s changes and circumstance brought Steve back to Astoria and the family farm in 1982, where he continued his distribution business for a time. A stint driving a log truck, and selling real estate until retirement, rounded out Steve’s working years.
Steve was an active community volunteer, supporting a men’s cancer group, Relay for Life, the Liberty Theatre, Clatsop Cruise Hosts and the Astoria Senior Center, as well as many other local community events.
Steve was well-liked by all who knew him, and was considered to be a really nice guy. He was a good, and much-loved man.
Steve is survived by his wife, Rochelle Stramiello; children, Holly, Blaine and Lisa, and their families; and siblings, Sheila and Stewart. A special thanks to Steve’s sister, Sheila, for all of the Mondays, and all of the Dilly Bars. Steve really loved his ice cream.
Private burial was held at the Stramiello gravesite at Ocean View Cemetery in Warrenton.
Remembrances may be made to the Astoria Senior Center Building Fund, 1111 Exchange St., Astoria OR., 97103, or a charity of one’s choice.
Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary of Astoria was in charge of the arrangements. Please sign our online guest book at caldwellsmortuary.com
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Receive the latest obituaries every day to your Inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.