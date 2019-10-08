Astoria
Nov. 1, 1950 — Sept. 29, 2019
Steven “Steve” Corder, beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed away on Sept. 29 in Vancouver, Washington.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Jake and Edith (Bedortha) Corder.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Karen (Potts) Corder; his son, Josh Corder (Tina); his daughters, Christal Kumpula (Paul), Adrienne Hunter (Matt) and Heidi Brim (Jason); his eight grandchildren, Steven Maize, Nathan Maize, Patrick Maize, Ariel Maize, Mack Hunter, Kelsey Hunter, Jaxson Brim and Bronson Brim; and his great-grandson, Roman Ulbricht.
He also leaves behind his beloved brother, Ed Corder, and nephew, Brian Corder, who both meant the world to him.
Steve was born on Nov. 1, 1950, in Astoria, Oregon. A lifetime resident of Clatsop County, he attended Warrenton Grade School and Knappa High school.
He was a retired career longshoreman of 40-plus years. He met his wife, Karen, while longshoring in Coos Bay, Oregon, in the late 1980s. He and his wife made their home on his family’s property in Knappa, Oregon.
Steve had a love for tinkering and helping others. If you needed something fixed, there was no task too large. He also had a love for old cars, and spending time on his tractor. In retirement, if you needed to get in contact with him, chances are you could find him on his tractor, keeping his 13-acre home manicured.
Please join the family for a celebration of life potluck at the Masonic Lodge, 1572 Franklin Ave. in Astoria, at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.