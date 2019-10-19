Boring
Jan. 16, 1947 — Oct. 4, 2019
Steven Ray “Mathe” Mathre, age 72, passed away with his family at his bedside at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center in Gresham, Oregon, on Oct. 4, 2019.
He was born in Astoria, Oregon, to Alberta and Ray Mathre, the middle of three children.
After graduating from Astoria High School in 1965, he attended and graduated from Clatsop Community College in 1970 with an associate’s degree in liberal arts and sciences. He went on to graduate from Western Oregon State College of Education in 1972 with a bachelor of science degree in general studies.
While attending college in Astoria, Steve and some of his best friends formed the music group Disraeli in 1966. Steve “Mathe” was a principal writer of the lyrics and lead singer. In order to keep the band together during the Vietnam War, four of them joined the National Guard during spring 1967, and he went to boot camp and Advanced Individual Training that summer.
The band gained attention by touring and playing for high schools both in the Portland/Willamette area, and also in the Seattle/Tacoma, Washington, area. They performed locally in Astoria and Seaside, gaining enough community support that they incorporated, sold stock amounting to $50,000, and even sold their recorded songs. Disraeli disbanded in the spring of 1969 after two and a half years together.
To utilize his college degree, he began working alongside his first wife with troubled youth, living in a group home (a halfway house for teenagers) in The Dalles starting in the fall of 1972, and then in 1973 they started work in a treatment program for adolescents in Hood River.
After returning to their hometown of Astoria to raise their family, he began working for the city of Astoria. Although it was a dirty job, he truly enjoyed his time working at the city dump for many years. He followed this with a career with the U.S. Postal Service for 23-plus years, retiring early with a medical disability in 2004. He was very active in the union supporting the postal employees during the second half of his career.
Steve was married three times. He married Jennifer Donaldson in 1969, having two daughters, Stefanie and Merrill (Rillie), and divorcing 12 years later. He was then married to Jean Wilson from 1983 to 1991, helping to raise two stepdaughters, Sorena and Heather. His last marriage to Tracy Lindquist was from 1992 to 2006, and he helped raise two stepchildren, Phillip and Shanah.
He is survived by his three daughters: daughter and son-in-law, Stefanie and Eric Craft of Damascus and their children, Tristan, Lucas, Aiden and Darla; daughter and son-in law Merrill (Rillie) and Charley Penuel of Hammond and their children, Andrew, Autumn, Hannah, Chaz, Mckenzie and Kaitlynn; and daughter Shanah Lindquist of Los Angeles.
He is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Joan and Jim Davis of Vancouver; his brother and sister-in-law, David and Electa Mathre of Astoria; his uncle, Marvin Mathre of Seaside; great-grandson, Maverick and great granddaughter Emma Jo; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was also an honorary grampa to Ellie Thiebwacha (niece of Stefanie and Eric) and all the daycare children who attended Stefanie’s daycare over the years.
He will be remembered as an artistic, gentle, intelligent soul with a great sense of humor!
A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, at the Big Valley Woods Community Center, 32700 S.E. Leewood Lane, Boring, Oregon, where he resided for the last 10 years among an amazingly supportive community of friends. All are welcome to join us.
Please share your stories regarding Steve by emailing his daughter at stefanierc@yahoo.com or mailing to Stefanie Craft, 21817 S.E. Bohna Park Road, Damascus, OR., 97089.
