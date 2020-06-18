Clatskanie
July 30, 1952 — May 22, 2020
Steven Roy Moilanen, 67, aka “Moe” or “Mole,” passed away peacefully at home in Clatskanie, Oregon, on May 22, 2020, after a battle with cancer.
He is survived by his sister, Sandra Moilanen, of Clatskanie; spirit daughter, Reyna Bianca Reid, of Rainier; dozens of cousins; and “little brother” Jeff Arbon of Lincoln, Nebraska.
For those who knew Steve, you know he loved to laugh. He said he was born to Roy and Martha Moilanen in Astoria, Oregon, on July 30, 1952.
“Then I blinked and it was over!
“I grew up in Clatskanie, where I went to grade and high school, sometimes. I was in a three-man band when I realized I had some kind of talent for playing drums — well, that’s what the screaming girls thought! My dad said, ‘not bad, son!’
“I helped my dad with the Shell oil business delivering fuel to the locals. From there it was kinda busy helping and caring for people that needed it. It’s all about helping your fellow man.
“I have heard I am a hell of a storyteller, and poem and songwriter.
“I have helped raise most of the children in Clatskanie. Children are new. They don’t know the bad until us grown-ups mess them up.
“Once again, I didn’t get things my way. That’s been the story of my life. No buildings named after me. No monuments erected in my honor.
“But I did have a chance to know and love each and every friend, as well as my family. How much more blessed can one person be?
“If you wanna look for me in the evening sunset, or the earliest spring daffodils, you know I’ll be there.
“One more piece of advice: Never change a hot light bulb naked in the dark. Not a good idea.” — Moe
A celebration of life and old hippie party will be held July 4, 2020, at his sister Sandy Moilanen’s property near Quincy, Oregon. For information, call her at 503-728-1252.
