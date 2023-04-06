Astoria
Dec. 1, 1946 — Feb. 28, 2023
Sue Ann Zerangue died on Feb. 28 at home in Astoria.
She was born on Dec. 1, 1946, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, to Clarence and Palma Jean Schemmel.
Sue is survived by her beloved husband of over 50 years, Zeke Zerangue; her brother, Tony Chapa; daughter, Tessa Zerangue; and sons, Noa, Stelly and Tae Zerangue; along with six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Sue was a lifelong explorer of mind and spirit. She valued honesty and education, and left a lasting impression of love and compassion on anyone she met.
After a successful career in nursing, she continued her dedication to the well-being of others by becoming an active member in the community and a devoted volunteer for countless groups and organizations. Sue was involved in Exploring New Concepts of Retirement Education (ENCORE), the Clatsop Community College biology lab, Victory Over Child Abuse (VOCA), the Warming Center, the Wildlife Center of the North Coast and No One Dies Alone.
Sue always had a place in her heart for anything that would help others, and her influence has brought comfort and caring to so many.
Sue was laid to rest at Greenwood Cemetery, overlooking Youngs River.
There will be a celebration of life in Sue’s honor on May 6 at 2 p.m. at the Astoria Senior Center.
