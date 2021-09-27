Susan Colleen Goddard, 62, of Seaside, passed on Sept. 18, 2021, at home, surrounded by those who loved her.
She was born in Salem on March 15, 1959, and raised in Springfield. Susie spent much of her life in the Vancouver-Portland metro area, and her remaining years in Seaside. She is survived by her two children, Jill and Louie, as well as her siblings, Donna, Michelle, Jeanette, Diana, Robert and step-sister Kathy. She is also survived by her loving partner and soul mate, Jimmy Mendenhall.
Anyone who knew Susie would agree that she was a truly beautiful and unique soul. She was a charming, honest woman with a big heart and enduring smile, whose love would make you feel like the sunshine was upon you. She loved to have fun and make others laugh wherever she went; her sense of humor was absolutely infectious. Susie loved being a mom and took so much pride in her children. She was also a loyal friend; always with so much to give. That’s what she was, a giver, even if she didn’t have much of her own. She will be dearly missed to say the least. We love you Susie-Q.
To plant a tree in memory of Susan Goddard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
