Glendale, Arizona
1945 — 2020
Susan Margaret Simmer Hinding-Cook, 74, was born in May 1945 in St. Paul, Minnesota, and died in April 2020 in Glendale, Arizona.
Born to Edward and Jane (Grant) Simmer, she grew up in St. Paul with siblings Michael, Sara (Sally) Coler and James (who preceded her in death). She attended high school at Our Lady of Peace, and college at the University of Minnesota, majoring in English and library science.
She married John Haakon Hinding, had a son and built a dream house in Sunfish Lake.
She became divorced, moved to the Pacific Northwest, and met her second love, the late Lawrence Cook, and resided for many years in Seattle and Ilwaco, Washington, and Astoria, Oregon.
Her father taught her to drive a manual transmission, telling her “you will either be rich enough to want to, or poor enough to need to.” In the end, she lived both ways, as she struggled to reconcile herself to the world as it is, but not as she wished it were.
Susan was outgoing, funny, intelligent, generous and caring. She also had a sharp tongue, and could be quick to anger, but was always quick to forgive. She enjoyed cooking, music, art and the company of others.
Throughout her life, no matter her means, she volunteered with charities, including the American Association of University Women, Junior League of St. Paul, the Dorothy Day Center in Saint Paul and the Astoria Senior Center.
She is survived by her son, John Edward Hinding, of Arlington, Virginia; siblings Sally and Michael; and many caring friends.
Donations may be made in her honor to the Astoria Senior Center (astoriaseniorcenter.org).
The Mass for Susan will be at 5 p.m. on June 19 at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church in St. Paul (nativitystpaul.org), and may be available online for those who cannot attend in person.
