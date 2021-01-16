Newberg
July 3, 1939 — Jan. 3, 2021
Suzanne “Suzie” Englund Fleck, 81, of Coquille, passed away on Jan. 3, 2021. A family graveside service was held Jan. 9, and a celebration of life gathering will be planned for later this year.
She was born in Astoria on July 3, 1939. Suzie graduated from Astoria High School in 1957. She then attended the University of Oregon, where in 1961 she received a bachelor’s degree in health/physical education and recreation, and was a member of the Tri Delta sorority.
She was married to James Franklin Fleck on Jan. 21, 1961.
Suzie held many positions in her career, working with youth, adults and the elderly, centering around activities and recreation. She retired from her final position as activities director at Heritage Place assisted living in Bandon in 2005.
She was a member of the Girl Scouts, 4-H club, PEO, Coquille Valley Hospital Auxiliary and Faith Lutheran Church. Suzie was very active in her community, supporting projects such as the Coquille pool and carousel.
She had a passion for swimming, singing, fishing, traveling, playing her accordion, dancing, family, friends, playing dress-up with grandkids and was an avid University of Oregon Ducks football fan.
She is survived by her brother, Jon Englund, and his wife, Mary-Jean, of Astoria; children, Dean Fleck, and his wife, Andrea, of Newport, Jean Trendell, and her husband, Bryan, of Coos Bay, and Mark Fleck, of Coos Bay; eight grandchildren, Devin, Dana, Amity, Jennifer, Natalie, Elyse, Rylee and Sydney; and four great-grandchildren, Mia, Shane, Jaylen and Porter.
She is preceded in death by her father, Axel Englund; mother, Freda Englund; and husband, James Fleck.
No one had more fun than she did. She was our sunshine.