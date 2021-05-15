Seaside
March 25, 1946 — May 3, 2021
Suzanne Margaret Louis, 75, of Seaside, was born March 25, 1946, and passed away at home on May 3, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
She married David Louis in 1981, and they made their home in Seaside, where they raised their family. A true matriarch, she dedicated her life to her family, creating a home where people were loved and accepted unconditionally.
She believed in complete authenticity, and always encouraged those around her to be their true selves. She offered love and forgiveness easily, and was a guiding force to all who knew her.
Suzanne had a green thumb and an eye for interior design. She loved cooking for her family and always had an extra seat at her table for those who needed it. Suzanne will be deeply missed by everyone who had the privilege to know and love her.
Suzanne is preceded in death by her dear maternal grandmother, Williah Smith, and survives through her beloved husband, David; her four children, Scott, Todd, Christian and Meilyn; and her nine grandchildren, Brodie, Thea, Christian Jr., Ava, Odin, Alaric, Aram, Willo and Lilla.
