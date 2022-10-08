Sylvia Annette Milliger Spence, beloved wife, mother of two and grandmother of five, passed away on Sept. 26 at the age of 77.
Sylvia was born in Houston, Texas, on May 24, 1945. She attended Lamar High School in Houston, then the University of Texas at Austin, where she obtained a Bachelor of Arts in both English and math, graduating with honors in 1967.
With an interest in computer programming, but no computer science program, she learned to program on the university’s punch card computer. She met Jim Spence on a blind date, and they married on Feb. 18, 1967. She then moved to San Antonio, Texas, where Jim was stationed at Kelly Air Force Base.
Sylvia’s first job was as a computer programmer at Brooks Air Force Base in San Antonio, a pioneering career for women at that time. After Jim completed his service, they returned to Austin in December 1969, where her two children, Donna and Cliff, were later born.
Sylvia was a dedicated, full time and wonderful mother. As her children grew older, she later returned to a career in computer programming, which she very much enjoyed.
Sylvia was a gracious hostess, and many people enjoyed visiting her family at their house near Lake Travis, Texas. Always hopeful to someday escape the Texas heat, she fell in love with Oregon on a vacation, bought a summer home in Astoria with Jim in 2001 and settled there in 2014. She very much enjoyed the cooler climate and beautiful view of the Columbia River.
Sylvia also enjoyed sewing, gardening, quilting and bringing family and friends together with wonderful home-cooked meals. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, and had an avid love for the dogs in her life.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Phil and Adele Milliger; and her sister, Phyllis Carey.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Jim; her children, Donna (Mike) Kirchoff and Cliff (Cindy) Spence; and her grandchildren, Colby, Sarah, Elena, Cooper and Callie.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Oct. 23 at Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary in Astoria.
Please email her daughter, Donna, at donnaspence@earthlink.net with any stories or memories you would like to shareor to request a video of the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, Sylvia’s family suggests you consider making a donation to the Oregon Humane Society.
