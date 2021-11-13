Tana Michele Hanthorn-Minkler, 60, passed away Oct. 8, 2021, in Portland, while visiting from Alaska.
Tana was born in Houston, Texas, on Feb. 28, 1961, to Barbara Doolittle. She moved to Birkenfeld from Texas with her mother and siblings, but she never lost that southern drawl.
She graduated from Jewell High School with honors, all while playing sports, helping at home and working weekends at the Elderberry Inn. It was in high school she met her first husband, Robert Hanthorn, with whom she had three children.
Tana was known for her big personality, selflessness and love of children. She had a huge heart, and always put others before herself. But above all else, her children came first. She worked hard to give her kids the childhood she never had.
She was a waitress for many years, and later found fulfillment as a caregiver for those with disabilities. She was an avid reader, passionate gardener, loved watching her shows and adored her dog, “Elvis.” Tana was a loyal friend to many.
She was a mother and grandmother to anyone who needed a feeling of home, or a little extra love. She was the cool mom, cranking the tunes on the way to the movie theater, with a car packed full of kids.
She was the one who taught us the value of life and to treat others as you want to be treated. The moment she found out she was going to be a grandmother, she deemed herself Nana Tana.
The joy of her life was giving her love and energy to her grandkids. She spoiled them rotten. If you were lucky enough to call Tana your family or friend, you know she was one of a kind. She was simply the best.
She is survived by her husband, Archie Minkler; daughter, Nina Corder; daughter, Amanda Moran; son, Scott Hanthorn; brother, Robert Doolittle; sister, Shirley Butler; brother, Larry Hough; seven grandchildren; as well as an aunt, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Memorial services will be held at noon on Nov. 20 at the Nehalem Valley Community Church, 80803 state Highway 103. The service will be led by pastor Mike Carter.
There will be a celebration of life immediately following the service at Camp 18 Restaurant. We will be gathering to share some of our favorite memories, to laugh, to cry and honor a wonderful person who will be greatly missed.
