Astoria
1942 — 2021
Ted Harold Langdon passed away on Jan. 6, 2021, at home, due to complications from a brain tumor.
He had surgery 20 years ago. However, he continued to battle it in 2018 and 2019. Unfortunately, we found out that the tumor was still growing, and had gotten bigger a few months ago.
He was born in 1942 to Kenneth H. Langdon and Borghild C. Olsvic.
In 1962, he married Cheryl Haines. They had four children, Robert, Gary, Larry and Dawn Marie. They later divorced. Ted then remarried to Donna (Schaal) Underhill in 1981.
Ted grew up in Alderbrook with his brother, Richard, and sister, Lois. His first job was working on the docks helping with nets, and later gillnet boats as a deckhand.
He attended school in Astoria, and graduated in 1960. He joined the U.S. Air Force, and was stationed in Idaho, where he worked on B-47 Stratojets.
After he served four years, he went to work for Crown Zellerbach. He worked there for 20 years, until it shut down.
From there, he started in the Astoria School District as a custodian. He retired in 2004 as head custodian at Astoria High School.
Ted volunteered with the Astoria Riverfront Trolley, where he was first conductor, engineer, as well as a scheduler. The 15 years he was with the trolley he met some genuinely nice people and made a lot of friends. He even had a pen pal from Germany.
Ted was an avid fisherman on the Columbia River, and enjoyed going out clam digging. He loved his sturgeon, clams, shrimp, halibut and Pepsi.
He was a great traveler. He would often go to Alaska to see his son, Robbie, and to Texas to see his daughter, Dawn Marie. He also went to Alaska on a cruise ship.
He was a super fan of the Seattle Seahawks, Seattle Mariners, Oregon State University and the Astoria teams.
Ted was a simple man who liked to laugh. If he liked you, he would tease you. Ted had great empathy for several friends after their loss of a child. He would be the first to reach out and help in any way he could.
He is survived by Donna, his wife of 40 years; son, Robert; daughter, Dawn Marie; stepson, Richard (Nena) West; grandson, Nathan (Natasha) West; granddaughter, Cassandra (Jon) Bisson; great-grandson, Toby, and great-granddaughter, Riley; adopted stepdaughter, Amy (Dre) Omecke; sister, Karen Bowers; and several nieces and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father; a brother, Richard Langdon; sister, Lois Langdon; and twins Gary and Larry.
There will be a memorial at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Astoria from 2 to 5 p.m. on June 8.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Old 300 trolley or Lower Columbia Hospice.
