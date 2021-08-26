Warrenton
April 23, 1969 – Aug. 19, 2021
Ted William Stallsworth passed away peacefully on Aug. 19, 2021, in Portland. He was born to Retta Malvery Stallsworth in Central Point. John David Campbell married Retta shortly after Ted was born and he became his “Dad.” He is preceded in death by his mother, dad and grandmother, Lona Stallsworth. Ted was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, nephew and friend.
Ted grew up in Medford, and at 17, he convinced his mother that the U.S. Army was the right choice for him. Ted served in the Army for three years before receiving an honorable discharge in 1989. After the military, Ted settled in Medford and struggled with addiction issues for several years during his 20s. In 1995, he moved to the North Oregon Coast and found recovery in 1996.
In 1998, he started Pro-Fresh Carpet Care. While building Pro-Fresh, he worked as a bus driver in Seaside and Warrenton, drove log trucks for Jim Benson, U.S. mail truck for KM Nielsen, was a concrete truck driver for A-1 Ready Mix and a mixture of other side jobs. Ted had a passion for knowledge and making himself better and putting his past in the rearview mirror. One of his proudest accomplishments was completing his training and becoming a reserve officer for the Warrenton Police Department.
Ted loved the outdoors. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing the Columbia, Nehalem and Clatskanie rivers and the Pacific Ocean. He spent the beginning of fall each year hunting deer in Eastern Oregon and elk on the North Coast. One of his favorite pastimes was clamming on the beaches. He always met a first time clamming enthusiast and would share his experiences and stories while teaching them how to dig for clams.
He is survived by the love of his life, Julie Halvorsen Stallsworth. They married in 2000 and spent the next several years raising their four children, Brandon (Debbie), of Newberg, Jacob (Kirsten), of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Ariel Barber (Keith), of Tigard, and Sierra Hodges (Morgan), of Warrenton. He is also survived by his five grandboys, Tyler, Ryker, Isaac, Aaron and Mason. His grandboys were the apple of papa’s eyes, and they had a very special place in his heart for them.
Ted had an extended family that included close friends, friends of Bill W. and Pro-Fresh customers. There were not many places that Ted would go and not meet a new friend or catch up with an old friend each day. A celebration of Ted is taking place on Thursday at Coffenbury Lake, picnic shelter C, at 6:30 p.m. Bring a lawn chair, and help the family celebrate his life. Everyone is welcome!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.