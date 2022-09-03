Burien, Washington
Sept. 22, 1935 — June 17, 2022
Terry Dick Wilson passed away quietly on June 17 after a short illness at the age of 86.
He was born Sept. 22, 1935, in Spokane, Washington, to Dick and Claudia Wilson. Terry graduated from Ilwaco High School in 1953, and joined the U.S. Coast Guard, later switching to the U.S. Navy, and served for a total of 12 years.
After leaving the service, he attended the Ron Bailie School of Broadcast in Seattle, and worked as a DJ in Moses Lake, Washington, for a couple of years before returning to the Seattle area to work on the “The J.P. Patches Show” on TV as the sound engineer, creating the voice for Esmerelda and the sound clip, “You catch on fast.”
He later worked for a regional airline company as an electrical technician for a time, and then on the SST program at Boeing, before switching to the marine electronics industry as a technician and eventually becoming Northwest manager for ITT Mackay Marine, and later Radio Holland.
In 1991, he left the corporate world and was a radio officer in the Merchant Marines. He sailed around the world dozens of times, docking in every major seaport over the course of 10 years, before retiring to Astoria, near his boyhood home in Ilwaco.
After his retirement from the Merchant Marines, he worked at KMUN as a classical programmer, and then as the station engineer for 15 years. He was instrumental in keeping the lights on during the infamous Great Coastal Gale of 2007, when other radio stations in the area were off the air.
He produced several weekly programs, like “Talk of Our Towns,” and created a weekend show focusing on the local Job Corps program, helping give a voice to the students. He also volunteered his time with the Astoria Music Festival and Troll Radio Revue, providing live broadcasts of the events.
Having earned every Federal Communications Commission license available, he was also employed by other stations in the area for his services. When he wasn’t busy with the radio station, he could be seen working such events as the Hood to Coast run as well as the Astoria Bridge run. He retired again in 2015 to care for his wife of nearly 45 years, Barbara Wilson; she passed away in 2018.
He was a ham radio operator with the call sign KB7SI, and was a member of the Clatsop County ham radio club, and also the Community Emergency Response Team. In the 1960s, he volunteered with the mountaineer search and rescue team in Washington state.
His passions were classical music, radio electronics and the sea. He leaves behind daughters from a previous marriage, Kelly Wilson Bretz, Terrilee Wilson Magliocca and Cory Wilson Sheffield; his stepdaughter, Debra Konyha Nickell, and stepson, David Konyha; along with many grandchildren.
As he wished, his body was donated to Oregon Health & Science University for medical research. People who wish to recognize his contributions are encouraged to make a pledge to KMUN on his behalf.
Terry, may your final voyage home to our Father greet you with calm seas and a glorious sunset. You will always be remembered.