Feb. 23, 1953 — Jan. 19, 2020
Terry Edward Millbrooke, age 66, was found dead of natural causes at his home in Hammond, Oregon, on Jan. 19, 2020.
Terry was born Feb. 23, 1953, in St. Helens, Oregon, to Arne and Marjut (née Wrangen) Myllyluoma. Millbrooke is an Americanization of the Finnish Myllyluoma.
Growing up in Ocean Park, Washington, Terry attended Ocean Park Elementary School, where he played on the trophy-winning Blue Devils basketball team. He thereafter studied at Ilwaco High School, where he was a class officer and where he participated in the fisheries program.
On Feb. 7, 1975, he married Sheryl S. “Sherry” Walker in Chehalis, Washington. Three years later their daughter, Patricia Louise “Tricia” Millbrooke, was born. Terry and Sherry divorced.
Terry chose fishing as a career. Living over the years in Chinook, Ilwaco and Blaine, Washington, Kodiak, Alaska, and Astoria and Hammond, Oregon, he fished the waters of Alaska, Washington and Oregon. He was still actively fishing at the time of his death. He enjoyed reading, hunting and traveling.
Surviving relatives include his daughter, Tricia Rivera (Beko), and grandchildren Jocelyn and Garrett Rivera, of Lemoore, California; and his siblings, Tom Millbrooke (Debbie) of Canby, Oregon, Anne Millbrooke of Bozeman, Montana, Janet Pyle (Jack) of Rogue River, Oregon, Beth Linley of Monte Rio, California, Linda Palmer (Ken) of Kalama, Washington, Charma Pederson of Kalama, and Richard Lee (Mary) of Ridgefield, Washington. His parents and several siblings preceded him in death.
As he wished, his ashes will be spread in the waters he fished.
Memorial donations may be made to Ducks Unlimited, One Waterfowl Way, Memphis, TN., 38120.
