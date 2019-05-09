Aberdeen/Astoria
Aug. 6, 1956 — March 24, 2019
Terry Ford Vessey peacefully passed away at her home on Sunday, March 24, 2019. She was 62.
Terry was born Aug. 6, 1956 to Charles and Helen (Koski) Ford, in Aberdeen, Washington. She attended Aberdeen School District and graduated from Weatherwax High School in 1974.
After graduation, she marred her high school sweetheart, Lonny Vessey. They had two children, Christopher and Jennifer. They later divorced, but stayed friends.
She lived in Forks for several years then moved to Oregon to be closer to her mother and grandmother. She worked for Safeway for 17 years before retiring. Once retired, she moved back to Forks to be closer to her kids and grandkids.
Terry loved spending time outdoors, including driving in the woods, beachcombing and collecting rocks, beach glass and driftwood. She enjoyed making homemade gifts with her findings.
Terry is survived by her two children, Chris and Jen, both of Forks; sister, Kathy Fay, of Everett; nephew, John Ford, of Astoria; grandsons, William Palmer, who is serving in the military, and Michael Palmer, of Shelton; and granddaughters, Jlynn Vessey, Brooklyn Burge, Kandice Houston and Rebecca Campbell, all of Forks.
She also had numerous nieces and nephews and a lot of friends.
Cards and donations may be sent to the Vessey Family, P.O. Box 1594, Forks, WA., 98331.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.