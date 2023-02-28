Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Thelma (Crussell) Rose passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, the day after her 76th birthday. She had been recently and unexpectedly diagnosed with cancer.
Thelma was born in the old Columbia Hospital in Astoria to Roy and Violet Crussell. She grew up in the Francis Apartments with her parents, her grandmother, Selma, her older brother, Dennis, and her younger sister, Peggy. She graduated from Astoria High School in 1965.
On Feb. 26, 1966, she married a “Coastie,” Christopher Rose, who was luckily transferred to Astoria. They settled in Astoria together and raised their family. They were active members of the St. Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church Parish in Astoria, and later Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Seaside when they moved in 1987.
Thelma was blessed to be able to raise her children without working outside of the home. Her family has good memories of her home-cooked meals, baked goods, sewing skills and her clean and tidy home.
She was a member of Friends of Suomi Hall, the Rainbows Club, St. Joseph’s Circle and women’s ministries. When the kids were young, she was very involved in the Astoria Scandinavian Midsummer Festival, St. Mary, Star of the Sea School activities and the church.
When the kids grew up, she worked at Steven’s Fine Clothing and Grandersons. Many a local will fondly remember her for her estate sales. She ran many garage sales, rummage sales and estate sales for over 50 years.
Thelma is survived by her husband of 57 years, Chris; her daughter, Melissa Schacher (Michael), of Gearhart; her son, Matthew Rose, of Seaside; granddaughters, Aimee Agalzoff (Nick), Ashley Johnston (Spencer) and Megan Schacher; sister, Peggy Pogue (Brian); niece, Kim Santos (Scott); and nephews, Aaron Pogue (Emily) and Nathan Pogue (Chelsea).
A funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Seaside at 10 a.m. on March 11. A reception will follow in the parish hall. A graveside service will be held at a later date.
Ocean View Funeral & Cremation Service of Astoria was in charge of the arrangements.
