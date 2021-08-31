Astoria
Sept. 1, 1928 — Aug. 17, 2021
Thelma June (Peterson) Colman, born Sept. 1, 1928, at home in Sharon, North Dakota, died Aug. 17, 2021, at home in Astoria. Daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend.
Thelma’s life was remarkable, filled with love and laughter. She lived in Hatton, North Dakota, for 14 years, Bremerton, Washington, for 14 years, Seattle, Washington, for 63 years and Astoria for 20 months. Married to the love of her life and the rock of the family, Jack Colman, for 67 years, together they raised four children. They had 12 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.
Thelma graduated from the University of Washington when her youngest child graduated from sixth grade. She taught elementary school in Federal Way (Twin Lakes), and Seattle, (John Muir, Broadview and Adams). She was active in her community serving in the PTA, Cub Scout Den Mother, Camp Fire leader and was active in the Democratic Party and the WEA.
Thelma was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church from 1957 to 2020; she served in almost every position of the congregation’s leadership. She was part of a group of women who, over 50 years, quilted more than 1,500 blankets for both overseas and domestic ministries of the church. Moving to Astoria, she found a welcoming community at Peace First Lutheran Church, also joining their quilting circle.
In the 1960s she reestablished relationships with family in Norway, which has continued through the years and remains strong today. Proud of her heritage, she was an active member of the Sons of Norway, serving for many years in the Kaffe Stua at Seattle’s Leif Erikson Lodge. She taught her daughters and daughters-in-law how to make many kinds of Norwegian delicacies.
One of the first computer specialists with Seattle schools, she kept up with technology and stayed mentally sharp all her life. The day before she passed she was working The New York Times crossword — in pen and in cursive. Thelma and Jack traveled extensively. They vacationed often in Hawaii and visited throughout Europe, Asia and Australia. They had friends all across the globe.
Thelma was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Colman; her parents, Tom and Joyce (Tenold) Peterson; her brothers, Orvis, Howard, Don and Dale (Torger); her sisters, Ellen, and Sandra; and her grandson, Jackson.
She is survived by her four children, Michael Heavey (Connie), Karen Haines (Paul), Thomas Heavey (Nancy) and Kristi Colman (Fred Williams); her grandchildren, Mike Heavey (Anne), Shana Heavey (Tristan), Christa Heavey (Tim), Heather Reynolds (Shawn), Vienna Fields, Chris Haines (Kim), Ryan Haines (Stacey), Sean Haines (Alena), Thom Heavey (Michelle), Bryana Patmon (Bryant), and Ashley von Borstal (Mark); and great-grandchildren, Madison Heavey, Nathan Heavey, Veronica Reynolds, Jack Reynolds, Tabitha Schubert, Tyler Fields, Braeden Patmon, Blair Patmon and Cyrus Jackson von Borstal.
Additionally, Thelma is survived by her sister, Josephine, many nieces, nephews, cousins and a multitude of dear friends.
She will be interred with her husband, Jack, at Tahoma National Cemetery, on Oct. 28 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers or other remembrances, contributions can be made to Peace First Lutheran Church, 725 33rd St., Astoria, OR., 97103, or an educational charity of your choosing.
Please visit her online obituary at www.bonneywatson.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.