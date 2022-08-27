Portland
June 5, 1924 – Aug. 20, 2022
Theodore Thomas Bugas passed away in Portland on Aug. 20 following a brief bout with COVID-19.
His wife, Patricia, preceded Ted in death, making her way to heaven on Sept. 21, 2020. Pat and Ted lived in Astoria until 2014, raising their 10 children and becoming fully engaged in the community for 50 years.
Ted is survived by his brother, Paul; and by his children, Sue (John Riles), Chris (Jim Kulik), Tom (Robyn Bluemmel), Patricia (Richard Schramm), Mark (Terry), Stephanie (Billy Owen), Andy (Maryann), Catherine (Duane Ackerman), Dave (Naomi Pollock) and Bob (Karen); by 24 grandchildren; and by 25 great-grandchildren.
Ted was born on June 5, 1924, in Wamsutter, Wyoming, the ninth of 10 children born to Andrew and Helena Bugas. His mother died when he was a young boy, and the Bugas children learned to care for one another, and took various jobs to support their family. After sixth grade, Ted moved to Laramie, Wyoming, to live with his elder siblings and continue school as the Great Depression roiled the country.
Following the attack on Pearl Harbor, Bugas signed up to join the U.S. Navy. When he turned 18 the following June, he enlisted and was ultimately deployed to the Pacific aboard the aircraft carrier USS Corregidor as an aviation ordnanceman.
Prior to the war, he had met his future wife, Patricia, and courted her throughout the war; they were married in 1948, and celebrated 72 years of marriage prior to her passing. Following the war, Ted graduated from the University of Notre Dame Law School, where he and Pat started their family.
Upon graduation in 1950, he joined the FBI as a special agent, as did three of his brothers; a fourth spent his career in military intelligence. The FBI moved the young and growing family several times, ultimately to Astoria.
Rather than undergo a further move with the bureau, in 1960 Bugas took a job with Bumble Bee Seafoods, overseeing labor, public and government relations, the latter of which frequently took him to Washington, D.C., as a lobbyist for the seafood industry. He left Bumble Bee in 1974, when he partnered to purchase Barbey Packing, and then Union Seafoods, in Astoria.
Bugas was a natural entrepreneur, and a beloved boss: he regularly took a shift in the most demanding and least desirable jobs in the plant so that workers knew that he knew what he was asking of them. Bugas was a founder of Salmon for All, an advocacy group that seeks to bring together different factions fighting for access to the diminished Columbia River salmon runs.
He represented the state of Oregon in trade delegations to Asia and Latin America. And, after selling his seafood processing business, he served as deputy director of the Port of Astoria.
Beginning in 1977, Bugas was elected as a Republican, in a deeply Democratic district, to three terms as an Oregon state representative. He had friends on both sides of the legislative aisle, and though he held strong views, he believed in compromise. Ted’s work ethic was to strike the best deal he could, get the legislation right, and then get back to his day job of running a business.
Bugas was a lifelong Catholic of deep faith, and performed many different roles in the church. He also quietly, but determinedly, argued with church leaders for a greater role for women in the church. In retirement, he and Pat were active in the Society of St Vincent de Paul, serving the poor of Clatsop County.
Ted came from a hardscrabble background, and was empathetic to anyone who was dealing with difficulties. He and Pat welcomed friends and strangers alike into their home for family dinners or to celebrate holidays. Theirs was a loud, busy, joyous and welcoming household. Ted adored Pat, and their love for each other was manifest in their large, close-knit family and deep friendships throughout their community.
Ted loved a new adventure, relishing the places, people and experiences he met along the way. He and Pat made a winter home in Palm Desert, California, for many years where family visited regularly, and where their open door policy ushered old and new friends to their sunny home. He and Pat traveled the world, with a lengthy trip to the Holy Land being their favorite.
On frequent trips to New Orleans, they would often join the “Second Line” of jazz funerals; Ted could people-watch in a New York City deli for hours, and loved recounting the days’ eccentricities he had witnessed. He was a gifted storyteller, was quick to laugh and loved to dance.
The family would like to thank the loving staffs of Holladay Park Plaza and Bristol Hospice for caring for Ted and Pat in recent years. The family intends to hold a combined memorial service for Ted and Pat at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, they suggest a gift to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul or the Columbia River Maritime Museum.