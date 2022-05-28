Portland
Aug. 16, 1928 — May 21, 2022
Theresa Emily Lamb was born Aug. 16, 1928, in Seattle, to Edwin S. Lamb and Vincenta Cowan Lamb.
She grew up in Astoria, and attended St. Mary, Star of the Sea elementary and high schools, and with only seven in her class, they all shared and enjoyed the various accolades and honors.
She went to Marylhurst College, obtained a certificate in education, and met many lifelong friends during that time. While at Marylhurst, she met Jim O’Hanlon, a University of Portland student, at a dance, and they soon fell in love.
They married in 1951 and moved to Santa Clara, California, where Jim was in law school. Terry taught at St. Clare’s grade school in Santa Clara that year. In the summer of 1952, they returned to Portland, settling in southeast Portland in Holy Family Parish. They began raising a family, and would have seven children.
In 1962, the growing family moved to a bigger house on Alameda Street in northeast Portland, as part of The Madeleine Parish. Terry continued to raise children, substitute teach at The Madeleine School and participate in community activities.
As time allowed, and when her children got older, Terry could spend more time on school and church activities. The Madeleine, Jesuits, St. Mary’s, Christ Child Society, and especially Marylhurst, all enjoyed the benefits of her time and talent.
She had a knack for organizing and delegating, and she got things done. She served on the board of Marylhurst College and received the Alumni of the Year award in 2010, chaired the Archbishop’s Seminary Tea Committee and was the first woman to join the Serra Club. Later, Terry worked for years at the Arrangement, where she enjoyed working with friends and meeting her neighbors.
Terry and Jim also enjoyed travel. In addition to their annual trip to Kauai, Hawaii, with friends every February, they would search out new places to visit by themselves, or often with the Serra Club. She always enjoyed meeting people and having a good conversation. Terry loved going to Cannon Beach, and eventually built and decorated her home there with love.
Terry took care and pride in her family dinners, even as the numbers grew to over 30 people, but she continued hosting with grace and style until she and Jim downsized and moved to Courtyard at Mount Tabor in 2019.
Terry was the family historian. Somehow, she kept track of everything going on in everyone’s lives. She was always there for her children, grandchildren, friends and relatives to listen, counsel and sympathize with their needs. She was a true joy to be with, and she will be missed.
Terry was preceded in death by her brothers, Bill Lamb and John Lamb, and by her beloved daughter, Patty.
She is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Jim; her sister, Bea Carriere; and her children, Jim (Young), Eileen Dineen (Dan), Ed (Grace), John (Stephanie), Tim (Beth) and Mary Kolias (Nick); son-in-law, Neil Solomon; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The family will pray the rosary on Tuesday at The Madeleine Church, 3123 N.E. 24th St. in Portland, at 12:30 p.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m., with a reception to follow.
The family suggests remembrances to The Madeleine Parish.