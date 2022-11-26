Theresa Shepflin, of Hamlet, died Nov. 17 at the Providence Portland Medical Center.
She was born in Maupin, and raised in Portland, attending St. Mary’s Academy, a Catholic school. Her father was a bus driver and her mother was a homemaker.
She graduated from Southern Oregon University in 1971, and received a bachelor’s degree in education. She also attended Portland Community College.
After college, she taught grade school in Tillamook and Wheeler, then retired to the Hamlet community for many years.
She was a respected member of the Hamlet community. Terri played a large role volunteering for the Hamlet Historical Schoolhouse Community Center, fundraising and helping with events given for the renovation of the schoolhouse to be used as a community center.
A memorial for Terri will be held in the future at the schoolhouse.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Receive the latest obituaries every day to your Inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.