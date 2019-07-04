Astoria
June 11, 1947 — June 26, 2019
Thomas A. Iverson, age 72, of Astoria, Oregon, passed away peacefully at home after a long battle with cancer, surrounded by his family, on June 26, 2019.
Tom was born June 11, 1947, in Astoria, Oregon, to Thomas A. Iverson Sr. and Myrtle A. (Johnson) Iverson. He grew up in Astoria, attending Lewis and Clark Consolidated School, and graduating from Astoria High School in 1965.
Tom attended Clatsop Community College until 1967, and then served in the Army until 1970, serving one year in Vietnam (1968-1969).
On April 19, 1969, Tom married Suzanne Christine Monsey in Portland, Oregon. They just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. After the wedding, they traveled to Fort Knox, Kentucky, where Tom was honorably discharged in 1970.
They returned to Oregon, and for the next 17 years Tom worked for General Motors in Beaverton, Oregon. During the 1970s, Tom attended Portland Community College and Marylhurst College, majoring in business.
In 1987, they returned to Astoria and, in 1988, owned and operated a horse facility at Miles Crossing, Iverson Farms, until 2003. Tom also became a contractor and built fences until 2012, when his health no longer allowed him to continue.
For 30-plus years, Tom commercial fished, gillnetting in Alaska summers, and on the Columbia and Youngs rivers. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, especially duck and goose hunting at his Youngs River farm.
He and Suzanne enjoyed traveling together, barbecues and getting together with family and friends, and he loved being a grandpa. He always had a joke to tell, and you never saw him without a big smile on his face.
Tom was a member of the Gateway Masonic Lodge, and served on the board of directors for the Clatsop County Fairgrounds for several years.
Tom is survived by his wife, Suzanne; daughters, Kim Gustin (Gary), of Arkansas, and Erica Dietrich (Mike), of Astoria; six grandchildren, Elizabeth Fagen (Koa), of Eugene, Michael Martin, of Portland, Jacob Almberg (Hannah), of Salem, Katie Almberg (Josh), of Independence, and Wyatt and Dylan Dietrich, of Astoria; two great-grandchildren, Leon Rodby, of Eugene, and Ariah Almberg, of Salem; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by two brothers, Irving Iverson (Marianne), of Salem, and Rodney Iverson (Pat), of Tigard.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Myrtle Iverson; and two sisters, Arlene Smith and Corrine Clark.
At his request, there will be no service.
Contributions in Tom’s memory can be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, Oregon Special Olympics, Fisher House, a facility where veterans and their loved ones can receive a “home away from home” atmosphere during veterans’ hospital stays, and the Ronald McDonald House.
Ocean View Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
