Tom was born in Seaside on Dec. 20, 1954, to parents Howard and June Olson.
Tom was a talented and skillful worker. He worked at the Astoria Plywood Mill and for Martin Nygaard in the log yard as a heavy machine operator (log stacker).
He finished his career of 24 years with the Oregon Department of Transportation as a transportation maintenance specialist II. He was well liked and respected by his co-workers.
Tom was a hero to his granddaughters. They loved and adored their Papa.
He was deeply devoted to Patti, his wife of 25 years, whom he loved dearly. He was a wealth of support to her and to their son, Jeff, who respected him immensely.
He had an undeniable impact on his family, leaving behind a legacy of kindness, compassion and generosity.
Tom is survived by his wife, Patti; son, Jeff Smith; three children from a previous marriage, Becky Colson and Eric and Nancy Olson; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Steve and Betty Olson, Don and Janey Olson and Jack and Jerri Olson; along with his grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Tom is preceded in death by his parents, Howard and June Olson; his brothers, Jim and Ken Olson; and his sisters, Marilyn Lindgren and Darlene Whetstone.
There will be a celebration of life for family and close friends at a later date.
