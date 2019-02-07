Greeley, Colorado
Sept. 21, 1936 — Jan. 27, 2019
Thomas Edward Lee, 82, of Greeley, Colorado, passed away Jan. 27, 2019.
He was born Sept. 21, 1936, in Astoria, Oregon, to Robert E. and Maria W. (Schricker) Lee. He grew up and graduated from high school in Astoria.
After high school, Tom enlisted in the Air Force and was stationed at Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, Wyoming, where he met Joan Tomiko Ohashi. On Jan. 27, 1956, they were married and spent 64 wonderful years together. She preceded him in death on Aug. 24, 2018.
Tom was considered a “Founding Father” of the Millwright Local Union 2834, and was recognized as a respected journeyman millwright for his entire career.
He loved riding his Harley-Davidson and was a member of the D.B. Motorcycle Club in Hawaii. He was also an avid outdoorsman, enjoying long rifle hunting, fishing and camping, as well as stock car racing.
Survivors include his children, Kathleen Runnells, Roberta Lee, Margo Agens and Gary Lee; 11 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and a grandson, Rory Thomas Parker.
A celebration of life service will be held at the Christian Church of Warrenton, Oregon, on Feb. 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. Inurnment will follow at Ocean View Cemetery in Warrenton.
A celebration of life service will also be held in Loveland, Colorado, on June 23, 2019. Friends may leave condolences and find more information on local service details at AdamsonCares.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.