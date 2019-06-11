Gresham
Dec. 8, 1956 — June 6, 2019
Thomas “Tom” “Tommy” Ivan Posey, formerly of Svensen, Oregon, passed away unexpectedly at age 62 on June 6, 2019, in Gresham, Oregon.
Thomas was born on Dec. 8, 1956, in Astoria, Oregon, to Joanne Posey and Lester Posey. He graduated from Knappa High School in 1975. He was a custodian at Portland Public Schools until retiring in 2019.
Thomas was the beloved husband of Anona Posey. He is survived by his son, Tylar VanOrtwick; daughters, Erin Irwin (John) and Alia Posey (Mike Stohr); brothers, Mike Posey and Ross Posey; sisters, Sharon Rabie and Kay Walker; grandchildren, Holly and Graham; loving dog companions, Hannah and Milo; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Thomas loved looking up local history, the Rose Festival medallion hunt, puzzles, camping, planning gifts and adventures for the grandkids, scoping out his next white elephant gift and telling corny jokes.
Thomas was friendly, nostalgic and could talk to anybody, which in recent years led him to reconnect with many dear friends and classmates from the past.
Those who wish may donate in Thomas’ name to GoFundMe Tom Posey, the American Diabetes Association, or Donate Life America.
Friends and family members may attend the memorial service, officiated by Pastor Shawn Leonard, on Saturday, June 15, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Crossroads Community Church, 40618 Old U.S. Highway 30, Astoria.
