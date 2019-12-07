Beaverton
July 1, 1939 — Nov. 19, 2019
Tom Stokes Jr. passed away peacefully in his home Nov. 19, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was surrounded by close friends and his beloved pup, “Sugar.” In his 80 years, he lived a full life, and touched the lives of many people.
Tom was born in Astoria, Oregon, July 1, 1939, to Helen and Thomas Stokes. After graduating from Astoria High School, he served in the Air Force at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas, and Thule Air Force Base in Greenland.
Following his military service, Tom returned to San Antonio, Texas, to earn his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in psychology at St. Mary’s University in 1971. In 1988, Tom fulfilled a lifelong goal when he earned his doctor of psychology degree from Pacific University in Forest Grove.
Tom was dedicated to the idea that all people have value, potential and choice. He was exceptionally gifted at helping people navigate through their personal challenges and improve their lives. His four-decade career included working with people from all walks of life, and spanned clinical psychology, chemical dependency, trauma and crisis management and private practice.
Tom loved his many years of work at Providence St. Vincent hospital in Oregon and all of the many employees he interacted with over the years. Tom was touched by the compassion of so many from the hospital, from the gym to the credit union, that reached out to him.
In the early 1970s, Tom started a Big Brothers Big Sisters agency while teaching at Clatsop Community College. He and his “Little Brother” became lifelong friends. Tom’s support resulted in his Little Brother attending a university, growing the Portland/Vancouver, Washington, Big Brothers Big Sisters agency that serves thousands of children and carrying on Tom’s legacy with his own Little Brother.
A natural showman, Tom drew people to him wherever he went. Describing himself as an “extrovert with a capital E,” Tom learned to play piano entirely by ear as a boy, and over the years went on to entertain people in piano bars across the country.
Tom believed that living a successful life requires having healthy relationships, first with oneself and then with others. He believed that the core component to building healthy relationships is love and acceptance. In 2013, Tom published his book, “Putting Love First,” to share his insights and further his work in an inspirational and actionable way. After Tom’s passing, it has been said we have one more bright star in the heavens to guide us.
A celebration of Tom’s life will be held in March in Beaverton, Oregon. You may receive more information from Autumn Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Big Brothers Big Sisters Columbia Northwest at bbbsnorthwest.org or call 503-249-4859.
To help continue Tom’s work, please consider giving time or donating to a shelter of your choice. As Tom believed, giving of self is the highest gift you can give.
