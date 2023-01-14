Seaside
July 8, 1937 — Nov. 5, 2022
Thomas “Kem” Klosterman Jr. passed away peacefully on Nov. 5, surrounded by his family.
He was born in Portland to Thomas K. Klosterman Sr. and Nancy Elizabeth Jeffery Klosterman. Both families were Oregon pioneers.
He attended the Madeleine Grade School and U.S. Grant High School, graduating in 1955. Kem attended the University of Portland and graduated in 1959 with a degree in economics.
During his time at the University of Portland, Kem joined the Aircraft Control & Warning Group at the Portland Air Base to fulfill his draft obligation. He was extremely proud of his military service as part of the U.S. Air National Guard, which spanned four years.
Kem was employed by Clark’s Holman and Cold Storage Co. in Portland for many years, and Safeco Insurance Co. of Seattle, until he purchased the Sidney B. Tewksbury Inc. insurance company in Seaside in 1965.
Kem met the love of his life, Karen Margaret Kilkenny, of Pendleton, while clam digging on Gearhart Beach. They married in Portland on Nov. 30, 1962. Kem and Karen had three children, Kathleen, Virginia and Fritz. They loved the beach, and decided to raise their kids in Gearhart.
Kem left the insurance business to pursue his dream of becoming a commercial albacore fisherman. His fishing pursuits took him up and down the California coast and as far north as Canada. After 10 years of commercial fishing, Kem worked at the Astoria Plywood Corp. for several years, and then embarked on his own landscaping business until his retirement.
Outside of work, Kem had several hobbies that he enjoyed. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He loved elk hunting in the fall with his relatives in Heppner, as well as duck hunting and spring chinook salmon fishing. Artistically, Kem was extremely gifted in wood carving, pottery, charcoal drawings and painting. His wooden mallard ducks, pottery horses, flower vases and paintings are proudly displayed by his family in their homes.
Kem was also a competent horseman. He loved to ride with his daughter, Kathleen, through the dunes of Gearhart before the Highlands, Reserve and Pinehurst developments existed. He also competed in local and regional horse shows on his beloved mount, Injun Poco, winning several youth/adult rail classes with Kathleen.
Kem also enjoyed his travels with Karen to Hawaii, Mexico and all over the U.S.
Kem was a member of the Seaside Elks Lodge No. 1748, and the American Legion Post No. 99 of Seaside for 50 years. When he was younger, Kem enjoyed golfing and socializing at the Astoria Golf and Country Club. In his later years, he joined Sunset Family Fitness in Seaside, relishing the many friendships he had with staff and fellow members.
Kem is preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Nancy Klosterman; his sister, Nancy Anne Blissett; his wife, Karen Klosterman; and his daughter, Virginia Klosterman Torvend. Also worth mentioning are Kem’s best friends who passed before him, Paul Matschiner and John Madden.
Kem is survived by his sister, Mary V. Palmrose (Ernie), of Gearhart; brother-in-law, Jon Blissett (Gretchen), of Gearhart; daughter, Kathleen Klosterman Cooney (John), of Portland; son, Fritz K. Klosterman (Erin), of Tigard; stepson, Wade H. Sagner (Dawn), of Beaverton; his seven grandchildren; seven nephews; and three nieces.
Kem’s family would like to offer their heartfelt thanks to Joanne Lipsiea, who was his beloved caregiver the past two years. The family is also very grateful to the physicians and nurses at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria for their outstanding level of care during the last two weeks of Kem’s life.
Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary handled the cremation and interment at Ocean View Cemetery in Warrenton.
A celebration of Kem’s life will be held in the summer. The date has yet to be determined.