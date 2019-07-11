Knappa
Nov. 8, 1960 — July 6, 2019
Thomas Leigh Isom, 58, of Knappa, passed away due to a stroke on July 6, 2019, in Portland, Oregon.
Tom was born Nov. 8, 1960, in Portland, Oregon, to Billy and Minnie Jo (Loschen) Isom. Tom’s family, including his twin brother, Tim, and younger sister, Teresa, moved to Astoria when Tom was in the third grade. He graduated from Astoria High School in 1978.
In 1981, he married the love of his life, Debbie Lynn Patterson. The couple would move to Knappa in 1986 and raise three boys.
Tom spent the majority of his career in the building products industry, first working at Ferrell’s Home Center in Astoria, and later as the longtime manager of Astoria Builders Supply.
Tom was an avid sports fan, and loved to golf, clam dig and host family and friends for backyard barbecues. Tom was a proud dad, but his greatest joy in life was his three young grandkids, Carl, Marvin and Maggie Jo.
Tom is survived by his wife, Debbie; his mother, Minnie Jo; his sons Will (Jaime), Paul (Amanda) and Ryan; his brother, Tim (Lori); his grandkids, Carl, Marvin and Maggie Jo; step-grandkids Tyson, Timber and Cassidy; and numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws and extended family.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Ocean View Cemetery in Warrenton, Oregon. A reception follows at the Baked Alaska Annex Room in Astoria from 12:30 to 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Knappa boys basketball program.
Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
