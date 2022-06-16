Author, artist, activist, aquanaut. Thomas Nesbitt Burgess Jr., a former Astoria resident, has passed away peacefully in Charlotte, North Carolina, where he grew up.
The son of Thomas N. Burgess Sr. and Halean Proctor Burgess, he is survived by his brother, John C. Burgess, and his wife, Mikki Burgess, and three nephews, John Jr., Stephen and Jeremy. He is also survived by his longtime companion and Astoria resident, Rosalyn Edelson.
Tom’s vocation was advertising, as a creative director for several of the industry’s top agencies. An avid scuba diver and certified hard hat diver, he combined his creative talent with his love for the sea to advocate for protections for the oceans and the oceans’ inhabitants.
He authored, in addition to his other writings, “Take Me Under the Sea,” a definitive work encompassing the history of undersea art, photography and early motion picture production.
He was a frequent contributor to Historical Diving Society’s worldwide publication, and a sometimes unconventional contributor to The Daily Astorian.
Tom served in the U.S. Navy Reserve as a cryptographer. As he wished, his ashes will be scattered at sea.
In lieu of flowers and condolences, do something positive for the oceans, which support all life on this planet. We suggest the Oceanic Preservation Society or an environmental charity of your choice.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Receive the latest obituaries every day to your Inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.