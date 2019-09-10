Springfield
July 17, 1936 — Sept. 6, 2019
Thomas Robert Wage, age 83, passed away at his home in Springfield, Oregon, on Friday morning, Sept. 6, 2019, after a brief illness.
He was born on July 17, 1936, in Jewell, Oregon, to Arne Wage and Theresa Josephine Wage (Kelly), and he was the youngest of five children. He grew up in Jewell on the family farm and attended Seaside High School.
He was married to Carol Lee Hurd from 1957 to 1969; he was married to Gertrude Dinella Walker (Eggert) from 1972 to 1982; and then he married Scheryl Lynn Powers in 1996. He died one day prior to celebrating their 23rd wedding anniversary.
He is survived by his wife, Scheryl Wage; his son, Tom Wage;his, wife Julie Wage, of Sammamish, Washington; his daughter, Tami Truax, and her husband, Herb Truax, of Tigard, Oregon; his son, Michael Wage, of Eugene, Oregon; his grandsons, Joseph Wage, of Chicago, Illinois, and Alexander Wage, of Fort Collins, Colorado; his sister, Frances Scofield, of Portland, Oregon; and his brother, Bill Wage, of Albany, Oregon.
He is also survived by stepchildren, step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and by his brother, Eugene Wage, in 2011, and his sister, Patricia Ann Moore, in 2018.
Most of his career, up through his late 30s, he was a logger in Oregon, Washington state and Alaska, and then he drove a freight truck as an owner-operator until he retired.
He was an avid outdoorsman who greatly enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating and camping. He loved dogs and cats, and he was an enthusiastic fan of Oregon State University Beavers athletic teams, especially baseball.
Both he and his wife Scheryl enjoyed square dancing and watching Green Bay Packers football games. He was known to wake up every day happy and with a smile on his face. He had an incredible memory, and we will greatly miss his possibly slightly embellished and endless stories.
Pursuant to his last wishes, his body will be cremated and there will be no services. The family will have a small private memorial at a future date.
