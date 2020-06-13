Svensen
Sept. 24, 1946 — May 1, 2020
Thomas “Tom” Dennis Hamilton was born on Sept. 24, 1946, to James Harley Hamilton and Beverly Marie (Hughes) Hamilton, in Astoria, Oregon. Tom passed away in his home under in-home hospice care in Svensen, Oregon, on May 1, 2020.
He attended John Jacob Astor Elementary School and Astoria High School, graduating in 1964. He then attended Clatsop Community College, and colleges in California and Utah, earning certification in X-ray technology.
Tom worked for various hospitals over the years, most at St. Mark’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah, in the radiology departments and in emergency rooms.
Tom retired in 2012 and moved in Astoria, Oregon, to live with his mother until her death. He then moved to a local age 55-plus park. He made several friends in the park, who were very dear to him, who helped and took care of him, along with Lower Columbia Hospice, during his illness until his death from Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
Tom had a great love of animals, and he had five fur-babies over the years that were important and dear to him. Tom also cared for people in need, especially senior citizens, from a young age, working at senior care centers, and as an orderly at St. Mary’s Hospital. Tom also took great joy in camping, hiking in the parks in Utah, Arizona and Nevada and clam digging on the Oregon Coast.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Bev Hamilton; his grandparents, Harley and Gladys Hamilton and Jack and Lena Hughes; and his uncle, William Asher Hamilton.
Tom is survived by his sister and brother in-law, Laurel Lee and Richard A Beatty; his aunts and uncles, Mary and Lyle Beemer and Carol and Richard Evans; and numerous cousins.
Tom was cremated and buried in his parents’ gravesite, alongside his mother, at Ocean View Cemetery. At his request, there will be no service.
Donations can be made in his memory to the local Humane Society and the local American Cancer Society.
