Thomas (Tom) Paul Still, of Payette, Idaho, passed away June 3, 2022, at the age of 69.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Jean Still.
He is survived by his wife, Linda; seven children, Michelle, Scott, Destiny, Tommy, Paul, Jennifer and Brian; his five siblings, Cynthia, Pat, Rebecca, Scott and Cecelia; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and grandchildren.
The family moved from Port Orford to Astoria in 1970. Tom attended Astoria High School, playing football and enjoying new friendships, until leaving school early to join the U.S. Army in 1972.
He was stationed in Korea as a mechanic, coming back to Astoria in 1974. On returning home, Tom began a lifelong career as a commercial fisherman here in the Pacific Northwest and Alaska.
He moved to Idaho in the early 1990s, where he met his much-loved wife, and enjoyed the warmer climate!
Throughout Tom’s life he enjoyed camping, fishing and scouring flea markets, and looked forward to family hunting camp.
Tom was known for his kind heart, a laugh that came from his belly and a large smile.
Tom was a free spirit, and lived life under his own rules. He will be missed. Rest in peace.
