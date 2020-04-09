Warrenton
April 7, 1941 — April 7, 2020
Thomas William Bearman, of Warrenton, Oregon, died April 7, 2020, at home. It was his 79th birthday.
He was born in Astoria, Oregon, on April 7, 1941, to Ragnar Felix Bearman and Wilma Whealdon.
He married Joy Evelyn Tanner of Juneau, Alaska, on Nov. 27, 1964. She fell in love with his sense of humor and remarkable dancing skills.
They lived in Auburn, Washington, where Tom was a school teacher at Olympic Junior High School. His subjects included math and physical education. He also served as a coach and athletic director, and was a mentor to many students and athletes.
He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served as a young men’s president, bishop and executive secretary multiple times. His passions included golf, basketball, coin collecting, gardening and playing cards.
Tom and his wife, Joy, were blessed with five children, Joanne Jeffs (William), Debbie Greco (Michael), Becky Payne (Kurt), Charles Bearman (Melody) and Michael Bearman (Dana). Together they have 22 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
After the death of Joy in 2006, Tom married Judith Eleanor Dennett of Raymond, Washington, on Feb. 20, 2010. They moved to Warrenton, Oregon, to enjoy the golf course and the beach. They notably went on many adventures, discovering every nook and cranny of the Astoria/Warrenton area. Each adventure ended with a Blizzard from Dairy Queen.
Judy brought four bonus children to the union, Melanie Davis (Jess), Wendy Manlow (Darin), David Dennett (Angela) and Jeffrey Dennett. They have six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren that Tom was delighted to love and cherish.
Tom was diagnosed with brain cancer in June 2018. He lived at home until his death under the care of his wife, Judy.
Due to current world conditions, there will be no funeral. Graveside services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of a funeral, flowers and viewing, please record a 30-second memory on flipgrid.com/bearman
