Beaverton
Dec. 13, 1965 — Nov. 14, 2020
On the morning of Nov. 14, Thor Alan Ivanoff passed away near Astoria from a suspected heart attack while elk hunting.
Thor Ivanoff was born in Astoria. He was the youngest of four children born to Willard and Susan Ivanoff. Thor graduated from Astoria High School in 1984 and from Oregon State University in 1989.
He married Janelle Gifford on April 11, 1996, in Las Vegas, Nevada. They settled in Beaverton where they raised their two daughters, Annika and Addison Ivanoff.
Thor was an avid sportsman who grew up hunting and fishing with his family. At age 12, he started going to Alaska to fish with his father, Willard Ivanoff, who was a commercial fisherman. Thor continued his lifelong love of the outdoors, spending as much time as possible hunting, fishing, kayaking and hiking.
Thor had many hobbies besides hunting. He was a dedicated gardener who took special pride in his yard and vegetable garden. Thor also enjoyed reading, and met monthly for book club with friends. In his last years, Thor discovered a love of Oregon vineyards, and spent many afternoons wine tasting with Janelle and their friends at various local vineyards.
Thor was also an animal lover who always welcomed new pets into the family. He was especially fond of his dogs, “Spencer” and “Finn.”
Thor was a great friend to many people, and treated everyone he met as a longtime friend. His career in the petroleum industry as a sales and marketing representative allowed him to meet people from across the country, many of whom became close friends.
Although Thor’s family and friends will miss him, they all agree that he died doing what he loved. He will be remembered for his warm and generous personality, the love and support he gave to those around him and his constant sense of humor.
Thor was preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Susan Ivanoff, and brother-in-law, Steven Jacobson.
Thor is survived by his wife, Janelle, and daughters, Annika and Addison; his sister and brother-in-law, Susie Jacobson and Matt Jaqua; his sister and brother-in-law, Renee and Bob Seppa; his brother and sister-in-law, John and Katrina Ivanoff; nieces and nephews, David (Cally) Jacobson, Michelle (Matt and Whit) Spohn, Emily Jacobson, Jeremy Jacobson, Kelsey Seppa and Zack Seppa.
A celebration of life will be held when restrictions from COVID-19 allow.
