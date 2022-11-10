Tina Ann Clark, of Seaside, passed away on Oct. 25 at the age of 38, after battling ductal carcinoma for the last 18 months.
Born in Astoria to Ann Belknap and Timothy Clark, Tina spent her early years on the coast before moving to Salem. She built a life there for 20 years before the coast called her home again.
Everywhere Tina went, she brought an almost contagious sense of joy and light to all of those she interacted with. She had many hobbies, and loved crafting and creating. Tina traveled many places, with a new place to see always in mind. A sense of constant adventure lived within her.
Tina is survived by her mother, father, stepmother, stepfather, three sisters, four brothers, two nieces, one nephew and many cousins.
A celebration of life will be held at The Beacon, 735 Broadway in Seaside, at 2 p.m. on Nov. 19.
