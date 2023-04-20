Lexington, Washington
Aug. 1, 1968 — April 3, 2023
In loving memory of Tina Marie McDonald Houck, born Aug. 1, 1968, to Clyde McDonald and Patricia McDonald in Klamath Falls.
Tina passed away unexpectedly on April 3 from a brain aneurysm.
When she was 6, her family moved to Knappa, where she graduated from Knappa High School in 1986.
Tina was a loving person, with an incredibly generous spirit. She had way with people that brought a smile to your face.
She loved to cook, arts and crafts, camping, fly fishing, trout fishing and spending time with family and friends.
Tina attended Clatsop Community College, where she obtained her registered nurse degree in 1998. After her graduation, she worked at the Astoria Clinic, followed by the St. John Medical Center in Longview, Washington.
She found her true calling when she began working for the Longview Community Home Health & Hospice. She even helped people after her death by being an organ donor.
Tina is survived by her father, Clyde McDonald, and his companion, Patsy, and her mother, Patricia McDonald; brother, Lonnie, and his wife, Keri; nephew, Shea, and his wife, Ashlynd; great-niece, Malorie Mae (M&M); numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and her companion, Dale.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, John and Norma Kidd and Leonard and Pauline McDonald; and a cousin, Travis App.
The celebration of life will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 6 in Svensen, at the Wickiup Grange, 92683 Svensen Market Road, with a potluck dinner to follow.
Memorial donations can be sent to the Knappa High School athletics program in memory of Tina Houck.
